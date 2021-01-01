Freelance Creative Directors in Stockholm, Sweden for hire
Max RudbergPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $70 (USD) per hour
About Max Rudberg
UI/UX/Product Designer. From the initial shaping of an idea, to building out UI mockups and prototypes, and creating components & assets. I’m your guy.
Work History
UI/UX Designer @ Bontouch
2011 – Present
Specialties
Animation
Education
Nacka Mediagymnasiet
Graphic Design, Web Design, Photography, 3D Animation
2003
Skills
- 3d graphics
- android app design
- animation
- branding
- icon
- ios application design
- maxon cinema 4d
- principle for mac
- prototype
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
William BengtssonPro
Stockholm
About William Bengtsson
Currently building the future of fintech at Tink. Previously lead designer for Plentific, a proptech. Degree as an Art Director from Hyper Island. Before that, a Bachelor in PR from University of Gothenburg. Passionate about pixels, hip hop and football.
I love to design products. Especially if it's something new: I'm fascinated by unexplored territory. When I build, I like to do it fast. But nice. And then revise it. Perhaps throw it in the trash. Take learnings from first iteration. Start over. Twice. Maybe three times.
And I've done that. Hundred of times. For Tink, Plentific, Wallry, Open House, Franklins, Strandverket, Liseberg, Dove, and more. And I love to keep doing that.
If I'd try to be reflect on who I am, I feel that I'm never satisfied with what I've done. That can take a toll on the self-confidence. But it's also the ultimate teacher: to never settle. Strive to always improve. It might be two steps forward, one step back — but I hope that I am getting better at building, collaboration, etc.
Work History
Product Designer @ Tink
2018 – Present
Specialties
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
Berghs School of Communication / Graphic Design
Semester
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- css
- design systems
- html
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- responsive webdesign
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jonathan OlsenPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
Co-Founder @ Collabs
2018 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- css
- design
- development
- front-end development
- html
- ios design
- javascript
- less
- mobile
- php
- react
- sass
- sketch
- wordpress
Hannah AppelquistPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $220 (USD) per hour
Work History
Partner @ Samsen
2021 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
Hyper Island
Digital Data Strategist
2013