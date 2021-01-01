Freelance Creative Directors in Stockholm, Sweden for hire

About William Bengtsson

Currently building the future of fintech at Tink. Previously lead designer for Plentific, a proptech. Degree as an Art Director from Hyper Island. Before that, a Bachelor in PR from University of Gothenburg. Passionate about pixels, hip hop and football.

I love to design products. Especially if it's something new: I'm fascinated by unexplored territory. When I build, I like to do it fast. But nice. And then revise it. Perhaps throw it in the trash. Take learnings from first iteration. Start over. Twice. Maybe three times.

And I've done that. Hundred of times. For Tink, Plentific, Wallry, Open House, Franklins, Strandverket, Liseberg, Dove, and more. And I love to keep doing that.

If I'd try to be reflect on who I am, I feel that I'm never satisfied with what I've done. That can take a toll on the self-confidence. But it's also the ultimate teacher: to never settle. Strive to always improve. It might be two steps forward, one step back — but I hope that I am getting better at building, collaboration, etc.