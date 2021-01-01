Freelance Creative Directors in Stockholm, Sweden for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Stockholm, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Max Rudberg

Max Rudberg

Pro

Stockholm, Sweden $70 (USD) per hour

Message

About Max Rudberg

UI/UX/Product Designer. From the initial shaping of an idea, to building out UI mockups and prototypes, and creating components & assets. I’m your guy.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Bontouch

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Nacka Mediagymnasiet

    Graphic Design, Web Design, Photography, 3D Animation

    2003

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • android app design
  • animation
  • branding
  • icon
  • ios application design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • principle for mac
  • prototype
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
Message
William Bengtsson

William Bengtsson

Pro

Stockholm

Message

About William Bengtsson

Currently building the future of fintech at Tink. Previously lead designer for Plentific, a proptech. Degree as an Art Director from Hyper Island. Before that, a Bachelor in PR from University of Gothenburg. Passionate about pixels, hip hop and football.

I love to design products. Especially if it's something new: I'm fascinated by unexplored territory. When I build, I like to do it fast. But nice. And then revise it. Perhaps throw it in the trash. Take learnings from first iteration. Start over. Twice. Maybe three times.

And I've done that. Hundred of times. For Tink, Plentific, Wallry, Open House, Franklins, Strandverket, Liseberg, Dove, and more. And I love to keep doing that.

If I'd try to be reflect on who I am, I feel that I'm never satisfied with what I've done. That can take a toll on the self-confidence. But it's also the ultimate teacher: to never settle. Strive to always improve. It might be two steps forward, one step back — but I hope that I am getting better at building, collaboration, etc.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Tink

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Berghs School of Communication / Graphic Design

    Semester

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • design systems
  • html
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • responsive webdesign
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Jonathan Olsen

Jonathan Olsen

Pro

Stockholm, Sweden $100 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Collabs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • design
  • development
  • front-end development
  • html
  • ios design
  • javascript
  • less
  • mobile
  • php
  • react
  • sass
  • sketch
  • wordpress
Message
Hannah Appelquist

Hannah Appelquist

Pro

Stockholm, Sweden $220 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Partner @ Samsen

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Hyper Island

    Digital Data Strategist

    2013

Message