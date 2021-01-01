Freelance Creative Directors in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Sofia, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ivaylo NedkovPro
Sofia / Bulgaria • $70 (USD) per hour
About Ivaylo Nedkov
Co-Founder & Creative Director at fourplus.bg
-
Up to date overview of my latest projects
in the field of visual identity & illustration.
Work History
-
co-founder & creative director @ FourPlus Studio
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
New Bulgarian University
Bachelor Degree - Visual Arts
2010
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- creative direction
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- strategy
Pavel PavlovPro
Sofia • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Motion Director / Partner @ FourPlus
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- logo
- motion graphics
- ui
- web design
Kaloian Toshev
Sofia, Bulgaria • $60 (USD) per hour
About Kaloian Toshev
Artist, illustrator & product designer. Loves drawing beautiful girls. Featured in a few famous illustrative books. Multidisciplinary designer
Work History
-
Art direction & Product lead @ Enhancv
2015 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art
- branding
- digital art
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- multidisciplinary
- portraits
- product design
- ui
- ux
Victoria Georgieva
Sofia, Bulgaria • $35 (USD) per hour
About Victoria Georgieva
Logo magician. Packaging creator. Typography enthusiast.
Graphic designer with a passion for breathing life into brands.
Work History
-
Lead Graphic Designer & Prepress Specialist @ NeoGenesis Health
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Technical University Sofia
Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.), Product Design and Applied Graphics
2015
Skills
- branding
- corporate brand identity
- graphic design
- icons
- illustration
- label
- label design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- packaging
- print design
- social media graphics
- stationery
- ui
- visual identity design