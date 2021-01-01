Freelance Creative Directors in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Sofia, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ivaylo Nedkov

Ivaylo Nedkov

Sofia / Bulgaria $70 (USD) per hour

About Ivaylo Nedkov

Co-Founder & Creative Director at fourplus.bg
-
Up to date overview of my latest projects
in the field of visual identity & illustration.

Work History

  • co-founder & creative director @ FourPlus Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • New Bulgarian University

    Bachelor Degree - Visual Arts

    2010

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • creative direction
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • strategy
Pavel Pavlov

Pavel Pavlov

Sofia $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Motion Director / Partner @ FourPlus

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • web design
Kaloian Toshev

Kaloian Toshev

Sofia, Bulgaria $60 (USD) per hour

About Kaloian Toshev

Artist, illustrator & product designer. Loves drawing beautiful girls. Featured in a few famous illustrative books. Multidisciplinary designer

Work History

  • Art direction & Product lead @ Enhancv

    2015 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art
  • branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • multidisciplinary
  • portraits
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Victoria Georgieva

Victoria Georgieva

Sofia, Bulgaria $35 (USD) per hour

About Victoria Georgieva

Logo magician. Packaging creator. Typography enthusiast.
Graphic designer with a passion for breathing life into brands.

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer & Prepress Specialist @ NeoGenesis Health

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Technical University Sofia

    Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.), Product Design and Applied Graphics

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • corporate brand identity
  • graphic design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • label
  • label design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • packaging
  • print design
  • social media graphics
  • stationery
  • ui
  • visual identity design
