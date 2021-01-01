Freelance Creative Directors in Sochi, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Sochi, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alexander LagutaPro
Russia, Sochi • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- app
- branding
- identity
- logo
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Roman
Sochi
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- blender 3d
- figma
- final cut pro x
- sketch
Игорь Старков
Russia, Sochi • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile interface
- mobile ux
- ui
- ux
- web design