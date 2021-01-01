Freelance Creative Directors in Skopje, Macedonia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Skopje, Macedonia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

David Ristevski

Skopje, Macedonia $15 (USD) per hour

About David Ristevski

I cook design & Illustrations. Graffiti & Beer lover.
Dreads are forever!

Work History

  • Designer @ New Media

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • St. Climent st kliment Ohridski University

    Bachelor (Web Designer)

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • screen printing
  • t-shirt
  • web design
Filip Panov

Macedonia, Skopje $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand Identity @ Brainstorm

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • American University Skopje

    BBA

    2012

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • brandmarks
  • corporate identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo design
  • minimalism
  • modern art
  • monogram
  • simplicity
  • symbol
  • visual identity
danijanev

Pro

Skopje, Macedonia $33 (USD) per hour

About danijanev

Graphic design freelancer.
Logo and brand design specialty.
Handlettering and typography maniac.
Part-time blogger.
Minimalism appreciator.
Visual exhibitioner.

Work History

  • UX/UI and Brand Designer @ Fueloyal

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • IT Alexandria

    Adobe Certified Expert

    2007

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • minimalism
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ux ui design
  • vector graphics
  • web design
  • web ui
Jovan

Skopje $25 (USD) per hour

About Jovan

I'm a person who works pixel perfect, what you will send to me, so you will see it. I work as a Front End Developer and as a UI/UX designer

Work History

  • Front End Developer @ The Bright Box

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • FINKI

    Undergraduate studies

    2012

Skills

  • .net
  • adobe photoshop
  • bootstrap
  • css
  • figma
  • html5
  • hybrid app development
  • jquery
  • less
  • mvc
  • pixel perfect
  • scss
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • zeplin
