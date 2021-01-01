Freelance Creative Directors in Seoul, South Korea for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Seoul, South Korea on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
XI WEIWEI
Seoul, South Korea
About XI WEIWEI
Hi I‘m Wei
Illustrator Animator & Nature-Lover
Hope could makes more artist friends here
So , Hi ~
Work History
-
Korean Museums Graphic Designer @ Enough Media
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Yantai University
Bachelor , English Major
2008
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
Moon K Jo
Seoul, South Korea • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Manager @ Cheil-China
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- sketch
Igbal MammadliPro
Seoul, Korea • $60 (USD) per hour
About Igbal Mammadli
UI/UX Designer, based, Seoul, South Korea
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Joanne Jieun Lee
Seoul, Korea
Work History
-
Ux Design (Freelance) @ Hoomi
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Cornell University
Marketing
2014
Skills
- ai
- app
- application
- artificial intelligence
- branding
- design thinking
- icon
- illustration
- mobile ux
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design