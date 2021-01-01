Freelance Creative Directors in Seoul, South Korea for Hire

XI WEIWEI

Seoul, South Korea

About XI WEIWEI

Hi I‘m Wei
Illustrator Animator & Nature-Lover
Hope could makes more artist friends here
So , Hi ~

Work History

  • Korean Museums Graphic Designer @ Enough Media

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Yantai University

    Bachelor , English Major

    2008

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Moon K Jo

Seoul, South Korea $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Manager @ Cheil-China

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • sketch
Igbal Mammadli

Pro

Seoul, Korea $60 (USD) per hour

About Igbal Mammadli

UI/UX Designer, based, Seoul, South Korea

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Joanne Jieun Lee

Seoul, Korea

Work History

  • Ux Design (Freelance) @ Hoomi

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Cornell University

    Marketing

    2014

Skills

  • ai
  • app
  • application
  • artificial intelligence
  • branding
  • design thinking
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
