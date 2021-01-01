Freelance Creative Directors in Semarang, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Semarang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Aliffajar

Aliffajar

Semarang,indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • illustrator @ one week wonders

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • sebelas maret university

    Bachelor of design

    2017

Skills

  • character design
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
Message
Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

Pro

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Paymongo (https://paymongo.com/)

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • dashboard
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Ghani Pradita

Ghani Pradita

Pro

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Art Director @ Paperpillar

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • animation
  • app
  • blender 3d
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website
Message
Maulana Farhan 🐣

Maulana Farhan 🐣

Semarang, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Vektora Studio

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Universitas Negeri Semarang

    Computer Science

    2020

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • layouting
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • web design
Message