Freelance Creative Directors in Seattle, WA for hire

Derric WisePro
Seattle • $85 (USD) per hour
About Derric Wise
I am an Art director/designer/illustrator/identity & brand development specialist.
Work History
-
Creative Brand Lead @ Decent.com
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fort Lewis College
BFA Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- art direction
- creative direction
- fin arts
- illustration
- interior design
- lettering
- logo deisgn
- product design
- ux
- web design
Logan FaerberPro
Seattle, WA • $150 (USD) per hour
About Logan Faerber
CCO at Clade Design
-
When not working I run and workout, play a lot of video games, read fantasy books and comics, play guitar poorly and snowboard. I've also got two inspirational fat cats.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Clade Design
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- character design
- comics
- graphic design
- illustration
- print design
- typography
- ux ui
- web design
Sasha BarrPro
Seattle, WA
About Sasha Barr
Sasha is a designer and illustrator in Seattle, WA.
Work History
-
Senior Art Director @ Sub Pop Records
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
University of Memphis
BFA
2006
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- curation
- design
- icon
- illustration
- mural painting
- packaging
- product design
- typography
JJ LeePro
Seattle
About JJ Lee
Lead Designer @Swiftly.
Co Founder & Design Instructor @DESIGNATION. (Acquired by Flat Iron School/ WeWork).
✶ ✶ ✶ ✶
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Swiftly
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- brand identity
- interaction design
- ios design
- process
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design