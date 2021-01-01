Freelance Creative Directors in Seattle, WA for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Seattle, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Derric Wise

Derric Wise

Seattle $85 (USD) per hour

About Derric Wise

I am an Art director/designer/illustrator/identity & brand development specialist.

Work History

  • Creative Brand Lead @ Decent.com

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fort Lewis College

    BFA Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • fin arts
  • illustration
  • interior design
  • lettering
  • logo deisgn
  • product design
  • ux
  • web design
Logan Faerber

Logan Faerber

Seattle, WA $150 (USD) per hour

About Logan Faerber

CCO at Clade Design
-
When not working I run and workout, play a lot of video games, read fantasy books and comics, play guitar poorly and snowboard. I've also got two inspirational fat cats.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Clade Design

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • character design
  • comics
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • typography
  • ux ui
  • web design
Sasha Barr

Sasha Barr

Seattle, WA

About Sasha Barr

Sasha is a designer and illustrator in Seattle, WA.

Work History

  • Senior Art Director @ Sub Pop Records

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Memphis

    BFA

    2006

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • curation
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mural painting
  • packaging
  • product design
  • typography
JJ Lee

JJ Lee

Seattle

About JJ Lee

Lead Designer @Swiftly.
Co Founder & Design Instructor @DESIGNATION. (Acquired by Flat Iron School/ WeWork).
✶ ✶ ✶ ✶

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Swiftly

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • brand identity
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • process
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
