Hire freelance creative directors in Santo Domingo

Viewing 11 out of 89 freelance creative directors in Santo Domingo available for hire

  • Rafael Medina

    Rafael Medina

    Santo Domingo, DR

    Real State - Homepage & Search website web design homepage buy rental rent quick search search ux ui search bar animation web house flat apartment real state
    Request List – Translators Booking Platform dashboard ui calendar status providers translators web list dashboard app
    Sign Language Platform – Booking Overview booking web design admin panel design ux ui app dashboard web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lisa

    Lisa

    Santo Domingo

    Meet Buzzy! hive bee cute octane c4d 3d character design
    Pila e Pilone plants illustration c4d lollipop octane caribbean dominican
    Morisoñando Despierta octane 3d c4d character design illustration dominican orange
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Efelyb

    Efelyb

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Airport App profile design uidesign mobile ui gallery user design ui design ui mobile design mobile app mobile app travel airplane description event group profile flight app flight
    Registration desktop uidesign ui design design ui register registration promo
    Contact Us adobe xd contacts ui ux uiux ui design uidesign desktop design desktop design ui form contact form contact us contact page contact
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Subarashii Project

    Subarashii Project

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Floral #2 number lettering design illustration
    Premium Bronx taxilogo brand logo animal logo animal icon symbol branding identitydesign brand design brand identity logodesign
    Torch Food Truck foodtruck brand symbol identitydesign brand design brand identity logodesign design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gabriela Veras

    Gabriela Veras

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Mental Health System animation practice after effects mental panic depression mental health awareness mental health motion graphics graphic design vector illustrator
    Luigi's Bakery - logo and menu design luigi bakery logo food brand bread food bakery logo design design branding graphic design vector illustrator
    Essen - cooking app vector xd design practice graphic branding ux vector art illustrator graphic design uxdesign ux ui product design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Juan Tomás Valenzuela Pérez

    Juan Tomás Valenzuela Pérez

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Hostdomi Website Design figmadesign figma design santo domingo clean dominican republic vectors new modern graphic ui design clean design
    UNO Negative Space Concept brand design illustration design branding typography illustrator cc illustration logo design clean
    BENTLEY Website Concept ui web dominican republic santo domingo clean ui design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jose Angel Bautista

    Jose Angel Bautista

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Reports - Analytics Chart analytics chart chart analytics redesign 018 dailyui ux adobexd flutter design clean ui app
    Quirky Calculator - Project Purple Beetle calculator 004 dailyui flutter design app
    Credit Card Checkout website checkout 002 dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge dailyui adobexd design clean ui app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Daniel Soto

    Daniel Soto

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    RISO BRAND vector great cool adobe nice branding illustrator new logo design
    RISO BRAND great cool adobe nice branding illustrator new logo design
    LOGOFOLIO 2020 dailylogochallenge great nice branding cool adobe logofolio illustrator new logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Victor Momoi Santana

    Victor Momoi Santana

    Santo Domingo

    20 Icons - Smart Home icon design design illustration icon ui design app ios color ui sketch
    Icon App - Owly ios sketch color app icon
    Task App app ui design mockup ios color ux ui sketch
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Enmanuel Jimenez

    Enmanuel Jimenez

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    B L U E ◉ R O S E marca brand design logo design art blue isotype logomark vector logo mark identity branding brand identity brand rose
    R + Rose logomark creative logo logodesign minimalist logo logomark vector pink rose art logo mark identity design branding brand identity brand
    7H + Shield adobe logotype gaming logo shield logo monogram vector logo design logo mark identity design branding brand identity brand art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alejandro Soto

    Alejandro Soto

    Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Alemilio new logo vector branding logo design
    Day 14 - Intellectual vector illustration vector art vectorart vectober19 vectober inktober2019 vector inktober illustration
    Day 13 - Night vector illustration vector art inktober2019 vectober19 vectober inktober illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

