Freelance Creative Directors in Santiago, Chile for Hire

Felipe Mandiola

Pro

Santiago, Chile $50 (USD) per hour

About Felipe Mandiola

Logo & identity designer with +5 years of experience and +200 clients from all around the world. 🌎🚀

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • after effects
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • corporate branding
  • design
  • figma
  • gaming
  • graphic design
  • identidad
  • illustrator
  • indesign
  • logo
  • logotype
  • photoshop
  • stationery
Francisco Ávila

Santiago, Chile

About Francisco Ávila

REAL member.

Work History

  • Head of Product @ Cranberry Chic

    2012 - 2013

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • experience design
  • marketing strategy
  • product design
Juan León

Santiago de Chile $38 (USD) per hour

About Juan León

Game Artist & Motion Designer

I believe video games should be fun to play and to make!

As a Game Artist, I give ideas and create concepts, illustrations, characters, user Interfaces, and animations for 2D video games. I work in constant communication with Game Designers, Engineers, Art Teams, and Product Owners to create relevant and fun ideas for everyone involved.
I believe video games should be fun to play and to make.
In the future, I would like to work on new exciting, and fun projects around the world for international game studios.

Work History

  • Game artist @ Ready Games

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ula Universidad de los Andes

    Bachelor degree in Visual Arts

    2013

Skills

  • game artist
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
Hector Heredia

Santiago, Chile $16 (USD) per hour

About Hector Heredia

Graphic & Motion Designer. Illustrator · Tutorial Instructor Tutpad. I'm available for hire!

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ inMarket

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • motion graphics
  • openers
