Freelance Creative Directors in Santiago, Chile for Hire

Felipe MandiolaPro
Santiago, Chile • $50 (USD) per hour
About Felipe Mandiola
Logo & identity designer with +5 years of experience and +200 clients from all around the world. 🌎🚀
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- after effects
- brand identity
- branding
- corporate branding
- design
- figma
- gaming
- graphic design
- identidad
- illustrator
- indesign
- logo
- logotype
- photoshop
- stationery
Francisco Ávila
Santiago, Chile
About Francisco Ávila
REAL member.
Work History
-
Head of Product @ Cranberry Chic
2012 - 2013
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Skills
- brand strategy
- experience design
- marketing strategy
- product design
Juan León
Santiago de Chile • $38 (USD) per hour
About Juan León
Game Artist & Motion Designer
I believe video games should be fun to play and to make!
As a Game Artist, I give ideas and create concepts, illustrations, characters, user Interfaces, and animations for 2D video games. I work in constant communication with Game Designers, Engineers, Art Teams, and Product Owners to create relevant and fun ideas for everyone involved.
I believe video games should be fun to play and to make.
In the future, I would like to work on new exciting, and fun projects around the world for international game studios.
Work History
-
Game artist @ Ready Games
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Ula Universidad de los Andes
Bachelor degree in Visual Arts
2013
Skills
- game artist
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
Hector Heredia
Santiago, Chile • $16 (USD) per hour
About Hector Heredia
Graphic & Motion Designer. Illustrator · Tutorial Instructor Tutpad. I'm available for hire!
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ inMarket
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- flat design
- illustration
- logo designs
- motion graphics
- openers