Freelance Creative Directors in Santiago, Chile for Hire

About Juan León

Game Artist & Motion Designer

I believe video games should be fun to play and to make!

As a Game Artist, I give ideas and create concepts, illustrations, characters, user Interfaces, and animations for 2D video games. I work in constant communication with Game Designers, Engineers, Art Teams, and Product Owners to create relevant and fun ideas for everyone involved.

In the future, I would like to work on new exciting, and fun projects around the world for international game studios.