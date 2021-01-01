Freelance Creative Directors in San Francisco, CA for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in San Francisco, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
-
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Andrew BaygulovPro
San Francisco, CA • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Co-Founder / Creative Director @ Artstel
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
west springfield high
general studies diploma
2000
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- creative direction
- iconagraphy
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Gleb Kuznetsov✈Pro
San Francisco, California • $320 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Design Director @ Milkinside
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Stanford business school
MBA
2019
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- automotive
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- voice
- web design
Alejandro VizioPro
San Francisco, Califorina • $180 (USD) per hour
About Alejandro Vizio
Dad, Designer & Maker. Helping solve climate change by restoring forests, Design @Pachama - Former owner @Aerolab - Missing milanesas napolitanas XD
Work History
-
Design @ Pachama
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Education
-
Singularity
Innocation
2018
Skills
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- os design
- product design
- product strategy
- strategy
- ui
- user research
- ux
- ux analysis
- uxdesign
- web design