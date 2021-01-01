Freelance Creative Directors in San Diego, CA for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in San Diego, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Zach RoszczewskiPro
San Diego, California
Work History
-
Owner + Freelance Designer @ Flaticons
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Central Michigan University
Bachelors of fine arts - Graphic Design concentration
2012
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- icon design
- icon designer
- icon set
- iconography
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- mobile
- style guide
- ui
- web design
Rocky RoarkPro
San Diego, CA • $250 (USD) per hour
About Rocky Roark
I am Creative who develops illustrative storylines for Product & Service based Start-Ups. Available for freelance projects.
Work History
-
Design Director/ Founder @ Blue Cyclops Design Co.
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Georgia Southern University
BFA - Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- creative
- design
- designer
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- marketing
- strategy
Jarod OctonPro
San Diego, California
About Jarod Octon
I love creating futuristic, vibrant, space vibes with a retro flair. 🚀 Plus some other fun stuff sprinkled here and there. ✨
Work History
-
Graphic Artist @ Bee International
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Plat College San Diego
Bachelor of Science in Media Arts
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- album art
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- childrens illustration
- design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon design
- icongraphy
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- packaging
- product design
Jed BridgesPro
San Diego • $150 (USD) per hour
About Jed Bridges
American Designer for change
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Bloq
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Art Institute of California
Bachelor of Science in Design
2009
Skills
- blockchain
- branding
- design
- design systems
- icon
- interaction design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design