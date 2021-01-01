Freelance Creative Directors in Salt Lake City, UT for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Salt Lake City, UT on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Eric HoffmanPro
Salt Lake City, Utah • $165 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Mobile UX/UI Designer @ Zendesk
2011 - 2013
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- ios design
- iphone
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Eric PavikPro
Salt Lake City, UT
About Eric Pavik
Associate Creative Director at Siege Media
Work History
-
Art Director @ Siege Media
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Texas A&M University
Visualization
2012
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
Dave KellerPro
Salt Lake City, UT • $175 (USD) per hour
About Dave Keller
Creative Director @underbelly
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Underbelly
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Academy of Art University
Computer Arts New Media
2009
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- logo
- photography
- print design
- product design
- typograhy
- ui
- web design
Chris OwensPro
Salt Lake City • $100 (USD) per hour
About Chris Owens
Im a Desiigner @canvascreative
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Canvas
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
UVU
Bachelors Degree
2009
Skills
- illustration
- product design
- ux
- visual design