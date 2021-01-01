Freelance Creative Directors in Salt Lake City, UT for Hire

Eric Hoffman

Salt Lake City, Utah $165 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Mobile UX/UI Designer @ Zendesk

    2011 - 2013

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Eric Pavik

Salt Lake City, UT

About Eric Pavik

Associate Creative Director at Siege Media

Work History

  • Art Director @ Siege Media

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Texas A&M University

    Visualization

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
Dave Keller

Salt Lake City, UT $175 (USD) per hour

About Dave Keller

Creative Director @underbelly

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Underbelly

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Academy of Art University

    Computer Arts New Media

    2009

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • product design
  • typograhy
  • ui
  • web design
Chris Owens

Salt Lake City $100 (USD) per hour

About Chris Owens

Im a Desiigner @canvascreative

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Canvas

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • UVU

    Bachelors Degree

    2009

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • ux
  • visual design
