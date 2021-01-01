Freelance Creative Directors in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Gregory Riaguzov

Gregory Riaguzov

Saint-Petersburg $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Cuberto

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard
  • design
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience
  • user interface
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Febber.

Febber.

Pro

Russia, Saint-Petersburg $50 (USD) per hour

About Febber.

Febber are creative collaborators for ambitious people and businesses, who are seeking to build strong brands and meaningful visual communication.

Work History

  • Ui Lead / Product Designer @ Sberbank

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • fashion
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • interface animation
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • models
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ilya Stallone

Ilya Stallone

Russia, Saint-Petersburg

About Ilya Stallone

I'm graphic designer. My passions are illustration, logo and branding. My goal is that every of my next project is better than the last. I consider myself privileged that I have seen the beauty and power of this profession. Being a graphic designer means to be creative, precise, dedicated, free to express yourself. If you appreciate my style, feel free to contact me.

Work History

  • Art-Director @ dfinance.co

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Saint-Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • creative
  • drawing and painting
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • organized
  • product design
  • teamwork
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
Konstantin Reshetnikov

Konstantin Reshetnikov

Pro

St. Petersburg

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

