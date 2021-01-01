Freelance Creative Directors in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Gregory Riaguzov
Saint-Petersburg • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead UI Designer @ Cuberto
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- dashboard
- design
- fintech
- healthcare
- mobile
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- user experience
- user interface
- ux
- web
- web design
Febber.Pro
Russia, Saint-Petersburg • $50 (USD) per hour
About Febber.
Febber are creative collaborators for ambitious people and businesses, who are seeking to build strong brands and meaningful visual communication.
Work History
-
Ui Lead / Product Designer @ Sberbank
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- fashion
- figma
- interaction design
- interface animation
- mobile
- mobile interface
- models
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ilya Stallone
Russia, Saint-Petersburg
About Ilya Stallone
I'm graphic designer. My passions are illustration, logo and branding. My goal is that every of my next project is better than the last. I consider myself privileged that I have seen the beauty and power of this profession. Being a graphic designer means to be creative, precise, dedicated, free to express yourself. If you appreciate my style, feel free to contact me.
Work History
-
Art-Director @ dfinance.co
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Saint-Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character design
- creative
- drawing and painting
- figma
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- logo and branding
- organized
- product design
- teamwork
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator