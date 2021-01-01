Freelance Creative Directors in Saint Louis, MO for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Saint Louis, MO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Andrea EppyPro
Saint Louis, MO
Work History
-
Adobe Creative Resident @ Adobe
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Truman State University
BFA, Visual Communications
2014
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- livestreaming
- mobile
- product design
- protoyping
- ui
- ux
- video editting
- videography
- vx
- web design
Danny AmacherPro
St. Louis • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Design Director @ Capacity
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Advertising
2007
Skills
- branding
- data visualization
- design
- design systems
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- saas
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- webapp
Jordan MolerPro
St. Louis,MO • $90 (USD) per hour
About Jordan Moler
I create because He created. Graphic Designer/Illustrator. Founder of Public Art Company.
Work History
-
Creative Director/Founder @ Public Art Company
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- screen printing
- typography
Ryan DoggendorfPro
Saint Louis, Missouri • $75 (USD) per hour
About Ryan Doggendorf
I am a creative directing, illustrating, designer with love for obscure humor, the Papermate #2 pencil and the ideas hidden in everyday occurrences.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ HLK
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Missouri — St. Louis
Bachelor's
2007
Skills
- advertising
- animation director
- apparel design
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- storyboarding
- web design