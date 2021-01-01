Freelance Creative Directors in Saint Louis, MO for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Saint Louis, MO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Andrea Eppy

Andrea Eppy

Pro

Saint Louis, MO

Message

Work History

  • Adobe Creative Resident @ Adobe

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Truman State University

    BFA, Visual Communications

    2014

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • livestreaming
  • mobile
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • video editting
  • videography
  • vx
  • web design
Message
Danny Amacher

Danny Amacher

Pro

St. Louis $90 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior Design Director @ Capacity

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

    Advertising

    2007

Skills

  • branding
  • data visualization
  • design
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • saas
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webapp
Message
Jordan Moler

Jordan Moler

Pro

St. Louis,MO $90 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jordan Moler

I create because He created. Graphic Designer/Illustrator. Founder of Public Art Company.

Work History

  • Creative Director/Founder @ Public Art Company

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • screen printing
  • typography
Message
Ryan Doggendorf

Ryan Doggendorf

Pro

Saint Louis, Missouri $75 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ryan Doggendorf

I am a creative directing, illustrating, designer with love for obscure humor, the Papermate #2 pencil and the ideas hidden in everyday occurrences.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ HLK

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Missouri — St. Louis

    Bachelor's

    2007

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation director
  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • storyboarding
  • web design
Message