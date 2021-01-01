Hire freelance creative directors in Sacramento, CA

Viewing 11 out of 116 freelance creative directors in Sacramento, CA available for hire

  • Vlad Radchenko

    Vlad Radchenko

    Sacramento, CA

    Mobile Landing Page app design parents learning explore playground games family app baby childcare kids children kids app daycare mobile ui mobile app creative minimal ux ui
    Roofing Landing Page architecture header construction cleaning interface web design homeowner real estate home builder home contractors roof service roofing housing landing page website minimal ux ui
    Landing Page (Rejected Files) event site landing page kids parents fair babysitter web care child children babies playground explore games learning web design website ux ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zach Burghardt

    Zach Burghardt

    Rocklin, CA

    Nance&Co. Flyer modern classy realtor real estate marketing assets collateral branding marketing print flyer
    Rocklin Bike Coalition Website bicycle bike marketing homepage nonprofit npo web design web website
    Creditor Offers Dashboard accounts personal finance finance app finance app mobile chart user experience user interface ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Daniel Patrick

    Daniel Patrick

    Sacramento, Ca

    Lucky Stars abstract texture artwork color study branding design illustration
    High Contrast high contrast illustration texture color
    Prost Beer Hall branding design logo type typography lettering illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jose Rivera

    Jose Rivera

    Sacramento, California

    Dramatic Hen illustrator hen animal illustration
    Happy Fish happy fish texture adobefresco illustration
    Little Grey kitten cat texture illustrator animal illustration
    • Illustration
  • Will Tullos

    Will Tullos

    Sacramento

    ROTY Logo 3d haliburton tyrese kings sacramento basketball
    55TH LOGO - GRACE CHURCH houston church grace anniversary 55
    ROTM Graphic for Kings IG sick sportz editz nba purple basketball rookie kings
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Marc Caldwell

    Marc Caldwell

    Sacramento, CA

    Crestron Lighting Page ipad color intuitiv smart home home automation crestron clean interface icon user experience user interface flat app ui design ux
    Wenner Redesign + Rebuild web dark mode dark theme minimal smart home home automation crestron web design clean website color icon interface user experience user interface ui design ux
    Wenner Redesign + Rebuild smart home home automation crestron typography web design website interface web icon user experience user interface ui design ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dannie GAO

    Dannie GAO

    Sacramento, CA

    Pet Adoption App pet adopt dog weekly challenge adoption pet animal design illustration ux design mobile app uxui
    Airbnb Mutual Booking airbnb hotel booking trip booking travel app mutual booking ui design weekly challenge design challenge ui design illustration ux design mobile app uxui
    NYC MetroPass weeklyui weekly warm-up nyc metro metropass metrocard new york subway weekly challenge ui design mobile ui mobile app ux design illustration uxui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • kRiSta CAveNDer

    kRiSta CAveNDer

    Rocklin, CA

    Dignity Box illustration brand development subscription box company logo graphic design box packaging logo design branding logo clean high end brand identity
    Wild Vibes Black and White merchandise design apparel graphic branding design hand-drawn vector bird design hawk wild bird wild vibes outdoor outdoor assets outdoor industry logo designer logo design
    Live Legendary Logo merchandise design distressed design vector branding for outdoor outdoor industry branding branding designer logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jason Malmberg

    Jason Malmberg

    Sacramento

    Life in 24 Frames - The Dark Triad EP Release Show Motion Poster scifi motion graphics motion poster logo design sacramento illustration gigposters typography posters gigposter poster
    Life in 24 Frames - The Dark Triad digital single record cover single indie rock scifi color digital art design sacramento illustration typography
    Gamble and Huff disco philly soul philadelphia design illustration typography gigposters posters gigposter poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ashley Stell ◍

    Ashley Stell ◍

    Rocklin, CA

    Campaign setup product ui ux design component design system enterprise campaign marketing
    Mini design system consumer ui product ux design ios mobile saas marketing
    Chrome extension clean saas gradient enterprise design ux ui product marketing uiuxdesign uiux chrome extension extension
    • Product Design
  • Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

    Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

    Sacramento, CA

    Gnar Coastal Outfitters - Apparel Graphics surfing surf badge logo typography badge design nature vintage branding illustration
    Niksen House Logo house oregon mount hood outdoors cabin nature badge design vintage design typography branding vintage illustration logo
    Yosemite National Park - Flash Sheet monogram flash flash sheet vector badge typetopia typeography modern badge national park yosemite illustration vintage design vintage design badge design typography branding nature
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

