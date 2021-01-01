Freelance Creative Directors in Rzeszów, Poland for Hire

Matt J Głuszek

London & Rzeszów $70 (USD) per hour

About Matt J Głuszek

I’m Mateusz Głuszek - an outgoing, approachable and experienced Lead Product Designer, currently based in Poland. I like to think I’m friendly and supportive, definitely always curious to learn something new. Also an inquisitive and hardworking optimist, with a good sense of humor.

I love "design" and everything related to it... you’d say a maniac! I’m into interior design, wearable gadgets, and most of all - cityscape photography. I’m also a huge craft beer enthusiast and football devote.

Now with over 10 years of experience, I’m proud of having designed great experience and user interfaces for clients like ClearScore, Quinncia, E45, Netguru, Avis & Budget, the Money Advice Service, Naked, Sapient Nitro, Barclaycard, Boots, Big Star, Rank Interactive, IsoBar, OS3 and many more.

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Quinncia

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • WSI

    Computer Graphics

    2008

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • branding and logo design
  • creative direction
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • interface designer
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • xd
Krystian Bieda

Rzeszow, Poland $35 (USD) per hour

About Krystian Bieda

UI Designer at Netguru

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Netguru

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
OVCHARKA INDUSTRIES

The 90's $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • art
  • cartoon illustration
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • motion animation
  • motiondesign
  • poster design
Mirek Nepelski

Rzeszow, Poland

About Mirek Nepelski

UI Designer @netguru

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Netguru

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • WSIZ Rzeszow

    Bachelor's degree

    2016

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • web design
