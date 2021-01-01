Freelance Creative Directors in Rome, Italy for Hire
Beatrice CastaldoPro
Rome, Italy • $50 (USD) per hour
About Beatrice Castaldo
Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Sapienza University of Rome
Three-year's deegree
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- appdesign
- css
- design lead
- html5
- illustration
- lead
- mobile
- principle
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
RhoxPro
Rome, Italy
About Rhox
Music-Powered Graphic Design & Illustration
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- packaging
- pattern design
- print design
Davide MascioliPro
Rome
About Davide Mascioli
Hi there, my name is Davide Mascioli. I’m a Digital Designer based in Rome, IT.
I love Art, Tech, and Deep space exploration.
Taking care of the smallest details is the key element of all my arts & crafts.
My work ethics and philosophy both fit the "A thousand no's for every yes" mindset.
When it comes to what I do, I am a strong believer of eclecticism: Finding inspiration and resources within a wide range of fields and environments is the most essential propellant for my creative process as well as for my growth and expansion both as an individual and a professional.
Work History
-
Art Director | Web Manager @ Holypopstore
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- digital art
- illustration
- web design
- web ui
- website redesign
Luca Maletta
Rome, Italy • $15 (USD) per hour
About Luca Maletta
Hi!
Art Director at @0039studio
We have fun!
Work History
-
Art director @ 0039studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
NABA - Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti
bachelor
2018
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- advertising campaigns
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- comunication
- graphic design
- maxon cinema 4d
- octane render
- vfx
- video edit
- visual identity design