Freelance Creative Directors in Rome, Italy for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Rome, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Beatrice Castaldo

Beatrice Castaldo

Rome, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

About Beatrice Castaldo

Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Sapienza University of Rome

    Three-year's deegree

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • appdesign
  • css
  • design lead
  • html5
  • illustration
  • lead
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Rhox

Rhox

Rome, Italy

About Rhox

Music-Powered Graphic Design & Illustration

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • pattern design
  • print design
Davide Mascioli

Davide Mascioli

Rome

About Davide Mascioli

Hi there, my name is Davide Mascioli. I’m a Digital Designer based in Rome, IT.
I love Art, Tech, and Deep space exploration.
Taking care of the smallest details is the key element of all my arts & crafts.
My work ethics and philosophy both fit the "A thousand no's for every yes" mindset.
When it comes to what I do, I am a strong believer of eclecticism: Finding inspiration and resources within a wide range of fields and environments is the most essential propellant for my creative process as well as for my growth and expansion both as an individual and a professional.

Work History

  • Art Director | Web Manager @ Holypopstore

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital art
  • illustration
  • web design
  • web ui
  • website redesign
Luca Maletta

Luca Maletta

Rome, Italy $15 (USD) per hour

About Luca Maletta

Hi!
Art Director at @0039studio
We have fun!

Work History

  • Art director @ 0039studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • NABA - Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti

    bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising campaigns
  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding identity
  • comunication
  • graphic design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • octane render
  • vfx
  • video edit
  • visual identity design
