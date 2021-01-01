Freelance Creative Directors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Bruno O. Barros

Bruno O. Barros

Pro

Rio de Janeiro $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Bruno O. Barros

Having worked remotely for a variety of tech companies for the past 10 years, I've developed experience on multiple aspects of people-centered UI and UX design.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Bus.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • PUC-Rio

    Master

    2009

Skills

  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Rodrigo Saiani

Rodrigo Saiani

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Design Academic Coordinator @ Miami Ad School Brazil

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • PUC-Rio

    Bachelor in Business Management

    2003

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • font design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typeface design
  • typography
Message
Anthony Mendes

Anthony Mendes

Pro

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Message

About Anthony Mendes

I am a graphic designer working out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founder and art director at BoO!Studio, with a great passion for illustration as well!

Work History

  • Art director @ Boo Studio

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • board game design
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • fantasy football manager
  • gamer
  • geek
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • paper craft
  • pixel art
  • print design
  • vector artist
  • vector graphics
  • visual identity design
Message
Daniel Snows

Daniel Snows

Pro

Rio de Janeiro - Brazil $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Daniel Snows

Hey, I think most of you already know me from Instagram, or Facebook, or Youtube but for those who don't know me.

My name is Daniel, I'm a 32-year-old Ui Designer & I also like to play Video games 🕹

In my free time, I like to Create some UI design stuffs.

Also, I have a lot of knowledge in CSS3, but I don't work as a front end by choice.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Dotcom Design

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • css3
  • figma
  • html
  • invision studio
  • principle app
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • userinterface
  • ux
  • web design
Message