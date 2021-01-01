Freelance Creative Directors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Hire
Bruno O. BarrosPro
Rio de Janeiro • $60 (USD) per hour
About Bruno O. Barros
Having worked remotely for a variety of tech companies for the past 10 years, I've developed experience on multiple aspects of people-centered UI and UX design.
Work History
Product Designer @ Bus.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
Illustration
9+ years
Education
PUC-Rio
Master
2009
Skills
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rodrigo Saiani
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
Design Academic Coordinator @ Miami Ad School Brazil
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
PUC-Rio
Bachelor in Business Management
2003
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- font design
- lettering
- logo
- typeface design
- typography
Anthony MendesPro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
About Anthony Mendes
I am a graphic designer working out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founder and art director at BoO!Studio, with a great passion for illustration as well!
Work History
Art director @ Boo Studio
2009 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- board game design
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- fantasy football manager
- gamer
- geek
- illustration
- packaging
- paper craft
- pixel art
- print design
- vector artist
- vector graphics
- visual identity design
Daniel SnowsPro
Rio de Janeiro - Brazil • $100 (USD) per hour
About Daniel Snows
Hey, I think most of you already know me from Instagram, or Facebook, or Youtube but for those who don't know me.
My name is Daniel, I'm a 32-year-old Ui Designer & I also like to play Video games 🕹
In my free time, I like to Create some UI design stuffs.
Also, I have a lot of knowledge in CSS3, but I don't work as a front end by choice.
Work History
Lead Designer @ Dotcom Design
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- css3
- figma
- html
- invision studio
- principle app
- sketch
- ui
- ui design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- userinterface
- ux
- web design