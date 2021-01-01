Freelance Creative Directors in Riga, Latvia for Hire

Andrejs Kirma

Riga, Latvia $100 (USD) per hour

About Andrejs Kirma

Digital product designer doing icons and 3d models for fun.

Work History

  • Head of UX/UI @ Finko

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University College of Northern Denmark

    Export, Sales and Tech Management

    2016

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • icon
  • principle app
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Agris Bobrovs

Riga, Latvia $35 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • motion graphics
  • web design
Eduards Balodis

Riga, Latvia

About Eduards Balodis

Illustration / Animation / Graphic design

Work History

  • Multimedi designer @ Panic studio

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • NOMA

    Multimedi designer

    2012

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe animate
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
Viktorija Grachkova

Pro

Latvia, Riga $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • explainer videos
  • handdrawing
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • layouting
  • polygraphy
  • presentation design
  • sculpting 3d
  • social media graphics
  • typography
