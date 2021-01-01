Freelance Creative Directors in Rangpur, Bangladesh for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Rangpur, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Shadakin Islam Sumon

Shadakin Islam Sumon

Rangpur $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • User Interface Designer @ Ui Jungle

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Rangpur Polytechnic institute

    Diploma Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • android design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • psd web design
  • ui
  • ui visual design
  • user experiences
  • userinterface
  • ux
Message
Mahfuz riad

Mahfuz riad

Dhaka, Gazipur, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Web template design @ Envato Market Place

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • National University

    MBA‎

    2017

Skills

  • apps design
  • dashboard app
  • graphic design
  • html
  • landing page
  • product design
  • theme design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web page design
Message
Pluginbazar

Pluginbazar

Agency

Rangpur, Bangladesh

Message

About Pluginbazar

We are the professional WordPress themes & plugins provider with Custom UI/X services throughout the world since 2018.

Message
Alif Emu

Alif Emu

Rangpur, Bangladesh

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Message