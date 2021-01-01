Freelance Creative Directors in Rāwalpindi, Pakistan for Hire

Mujtaba Jaffari

Mujtaba Jaffari

Islamabad, Pakistan $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer | Team Lead @ Troon Technologies

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Peshawar, Pakistan

    Bachelor (Hons) in Communication Design

    2010

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • design for web
  • design sprint
  • design thinking
  • mobile interface
  • problem solver
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Haris

Haris

Islamabad $15 (USD) per hour

About Haris

✏️Freelance Designer| Ramen Addict

Work History

  • Associate Art Director @ Ogilvy and Mather Pakistan

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Peshawar

    Bachelors in Communication Design (Honors)

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽

Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽

Islamabad, Pakistan $50 (USD) per hour

About Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽

UX.UI Designer

Work History

  • Founder / UX Design Lead @ Compass Design Co.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Bahria University Islamabad, PK.

    BS(Computer Sciences)

    2014

Skills

  • enterprise software ui
  • mobile
  • natural interfaces
  • usability testing
  • user centered designs
  • ux choreography
  • ux discovery and strategy
  • ux.ui
  • web design
Burhan Khawaja

Burhan Khawaja

Islamabad, Pakistan $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • mobile app design
  • motion graphics
  • onboarding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
