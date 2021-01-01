Freelance Creative Directors in Rājkot, India for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Rājkot, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mythics DesignPro
Rajkot,India • $20 (USD) per hour
About Mythics Design
We design things that just might shatter the core of the Earth because of how amazing they are.
We mostly working on UI/UX, ICON and Illustration.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Mythics Design
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- block chain
- company branding
- crypto
- icon
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
W3nuts Web Agency
Rajkot, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Head @ W3NUTS
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- angularjs
- figma
- front-end development
- illustration graphic design
- ios development
- laravel
- magento development
- mobile app ui
- mobile application development
- react native
- ui animation
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
- web developement
- wordpress
Abhijeet Rupareliya
Rajkot • $10 (USD) per hour
About Abhijeet Rupareliya
UX/UI Designer & Head of Web Development @9Brainz | UX/UI Design | Graphic Design | Logo Design | Branding
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ 9Brainz
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Dr. Subhash Technical Campus
Bachelor in Computer Engineering
2016
Skills
- branding
- front-end development
- logo design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Ravi Sakhiya
Rajkot , India • $6 (USD) per hour
About Ravi Sakhiya
Web & UI / UX Designer,
Themeforest Product Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- bootstrap
- bootstrap4
- css
- gulp
- html
- javascript
- jquery ui
- scss