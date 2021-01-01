Freelance Creative Directors in Quito, Ecuador for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Quito, Ecuador on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Coco Vega
Quito, Ecuador
About Coco Vega
👨💻✏️📏📱,
❤️🎞,
🇪🇨
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Salud S.A.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- basic html and css
- basic video editing
- experience working remotely
- fast learner
- flinto
- love teamwork
- principle
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
Bryan Guerrero
Quito, Ecuador • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Total Brand
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- ilustracion vect
- infographic design
- packaging
Luis Chourio
Quito, Ecuador • $12 (USD) per hour
About Luis Chourio
I do stuff with passion using creativity🚀
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- ui
- ux
Esteban Moya Viteri
Quito, Ecuador
About Esteban Moya Viteri
My work is based on symbology. My style is based a lot on the world of tattoo, each illustration carries a message or a tribute to something or someone.
Work History
-
CEO @ Chiris Design Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- coloring
- concept art
- illustration
- vector artist
- vector illustrator
- vectorart
- wacom tablet