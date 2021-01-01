Freelance Creative Directors in Pune, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Pune, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Manoj Jadhav
Pune, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art director @ Eventbeep
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile interface
- ui
- web design
🏅Chandan MishraPro
Pune • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Consultant @ Freelance
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
University of Pune
Bachelors in Computer Science
2012
Skills
- interaction design
- user experience design
- user interface design
Nikhil NigadePro
Pune,India • $100 (USD) per hour
About Nikhil Nigade
UI Designer, Amateur Youtuber, Digital Colorist.
Work History
-
Sr. Designer & Engineer @ Shyplite
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- engineering
- interaction design
- ios 10
- ios 12
- ios 13
- ios 7
- ios 8
- ios 9
- ios design
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
- web ui
Bhavin Kotecha
Pune India • $35 (USD) per hour
About Bhavin Kotecha
Open for collaboration! Creative Director | Visual design | Product design | Animation | Mobile/Web design Interface design & Animation | AR/VR Apps/game design
Work History
-
Creative Director @ OAB Studios
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- augmented reality
- game design
- illustration
- microinteraction
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- virtual reality
- visual design