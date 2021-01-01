Freelance Creative Directors in Providence, RI for Hire
Ivan Manolov
Providence, RI • $250 (USD) per hour
About Ivan Manolov
I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.
Work History
Designer @ Mojotech
2015 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Technical University Varna
Bachlors Degree
2009
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- lettering
- typography
- ux
Kirk! WallacePro
Boston, MA • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
Independent Illustrator @ BoneHaüs
2012 – Present
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Education
Fitchburg State University
BA Computer Science
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- brand illustration
- branding illustration
- character design
- character illustration
- icon
- illustration
- illustration system
- mascot
- vector
- vector graphics
- visual identity
- whimsical
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design
Kristen BrittainPro
Boston, MA • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
Graphic Designer @ ownerIQ
2019 – Present
Specialties
Animation
1–2 years
Education
Florida State University
Masters in Integrated Marketing Communication
2019
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- communication
- design
- handlettering
- illustration
- lettering
- marketing
- project management
- typography
- vector graphics