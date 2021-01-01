Freelance Creative Directors in Pretoria, South Africa for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Pretoria, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pamela DuursemaPro
Pretoria, South Africa • $19 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Momentum Life
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Vega School of Brand Leadership
BA Creative Communications
2016
Skills
- App Design
- UI Design
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- web design
- web ui
Ndumiso Nyoni
Johannesburg, South Africa • $35 (USD) per hour
About Ndumiso Nyoni
Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- character design
- digital compositiing
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Julian Hibbert
Sandton, South Africa • $40 (USD) per hour
About Julian Hibbert
As an independent freelancer, I blend my formal design education with business experience to provide effective Brand/Logo Designs, Web Design and Graphic Design solutions.
My creative design experience obtained from running a successful design studio gives me an advantage in delivering practical and effective solutions tailored to your business for maximum impact and success. I’ve successfully delivered several projects for leading international brands and I can do the same for yours too.
Work History
-
Marketing and Sales Consultant @ Onpro
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- consultation
- copywriting
- name development
- online advertising
- online marketing
- positioning
- sales
- storyboarding
SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design