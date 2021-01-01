Freelance Creative Directors in Prague, Czech Republic for hire
Antonin KusPro
Prague • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Countly
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Technical University of Liberec
Business Economics, M.A.
2014
Skills
- analytics
- dashboard
- data visualization
- interface
- ios design
- minimal
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Jan WolingerPro
Prague, Czech Republic
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ GoOut
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- appdesign
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Michaela FiasovaPro
Prague • $65 (USD) per hour
About Michaela Fiasova
Big picture thinker, Art Director, Designer and a Strategic Consultant focused on building bold modern brands and great human experiences.
Work History
-
Lead Brand designer & Strategist @ Soulmates
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Petr KnollPro
Prague, CZ • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ GRP21
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- creative direction
- interaction design
- product design
- web design