Freelance Creative Directors in Prague, Czech Republic for hire

Antonin Kus

Antonin Kus

Prague $90 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Countly

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Technical University of Liberec

    Business Economics, M.A.

    2014

Skills

  • analytics
  • dashboard
  • data visualization
  • interface
  • ios design
  • minimal
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Jan Wolinger

Jan Wolinger

Prague, Czech Republic

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ GoOut

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michaela Fiasova

Michaela Fiasova

Prague $65 (USD) per hour

About Michaela Fiasova

Big picture thinker, Art Director, Designer and a Strategic Consultant focused on building bold modern brands and great human experiences.

Work History

  • Lead Brand designer & Strategist @ Soulmates

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Petr Knoll

Petr Knoll

Prague, CZ $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ GRP21

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • web design
