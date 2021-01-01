Freelance Creative Directors in Poznań, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Poznań, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mateusz Urbańczyk

Mateusz Urbańczyk

Poznan, Poland $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Art Direction / Founder @ Maverick Studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Collegium Da Vinci

    Bachelors

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • product management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Maciej Mach

Maciej Mach

Pro

Poland, Poznań $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Maciej Mach

I’m a UI/UX designer with over 14 years of experience.
I advise, consult and design UI/UX. I'm also a teacher at School of Form and partner at Uniforma Studio.

Work History

  • Creative Director and Partner @ Uniforma Studio

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Fine Arts in Poznan

    MA

    2017

Skills

  • figma
  • minimalism
  • mobile
  • principle
  • responsive webdesign
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • web design
Message
Łukasz Wójcik

Łukasz Wójcik

Pro

Poznań, Poland $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Łukasz Wójcik

Hello! My name is Lukasz and I'm UI/UX Designer. It's nice to be here. Let's do something really good!

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Bitmasters

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • photo editing
  • photo manipulation
  • photo retouching
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Lukasz Gdyk

Lukasz Gdyk

Poznan, Poland $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Lukasz Gdyk

Product Designer fueled with passion. 5 years of professional experience building great products. I`m interested in cooperation.

Work History

  • Owner & Product Designer @ Stuone

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • mobile web
  • product design
  • prototype
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message