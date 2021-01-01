Freelance Creative Directors in Poznań, Poland for Hire
Mateusz Urbańczyk
Poznan, Poland • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Direction / Founder @ Maverick Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Collegium Da Vinci
Bachelors
2016
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- branding identity
- design systems
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- product design
- product management
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
Maciej MachPro
Poland, Poznań • $60 (USD) per hour
About Maciej Mach
I’m a UI/UX designer with over 14 years of experience.
I advise, consult and design UI/UX. I'm also a teacher at School of Form and partner at Uniforma Studio.
Work History
-
Creative Director and Partner @ Uniforma Studio
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Fine Arts in Poznan
MA
2017
Skills
- figma
- minimalism
- mobile
- principle
- responsive webdesign
- sketch
- ui desing
- web design
Łukasz WójcikPro
Poznań, Poland • $25 (USD) per hour
About Łukasz Wójcik
Hello! My name is Lukasz and I'm UI/UX Designer. It's nice to be here. Let's do something really good!
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Bitmasters
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding identity
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- interface designer
- mobile
- mobile interface
- photo editing
- photo manipulation
- photo retouching
- ui
- ux
- web design
Lukasz Gdyk
Poznan, Poland • $50 (USD) per hour
About Lukasz Gdyk
Product Designer fueled with passion. 5 years of professional experience building great products. I`m interested in cooperation.
Work History
-
Owner & Product Designer @ Stuone
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- mobile web
- product design
- prototype
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design