Freelance Creative Directors in Portland, OR for hire

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

Pro

Portland, OR $90 (USD) per hour

About Matt Pamer

Art Direction | Design | Illustration

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Wing

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Louie Mantia, Jr.

Louie Mantia, Jr.

Pro

Portland $250 (USD) per hour

About Louie Mantia, Jr.

America’s Favorite Icon Designer

Work History

  • Founder and Designer @ Junior

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • emoji
  • glyphs
  • icon
  • logo
  • pixel art
  • stickers
  • symbols
Jordan Wilson

Jordan Wilson

Pro

Portland, OR $50 (USD) per hour

About Jordan Wilson

Freshed-pressed illys & nutritious design.

Work History

  • Founder @ Jordan Wilson Designs

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • photography
  • print design
  • typography
theywalkamongus™

theywalkamongus™

Pro

Portland, Oregon $30 (USD) per hour

About theywalkamongus™

The design practice of Derek Vander Griend

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ HappyLucky

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Cornish College of the Arts

    BFA

    2013

Skills

  • advertising
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • experiential design
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • screen printing
