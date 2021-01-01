Freelance Creative Directors in Pontianak, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world's best creative directors in Pontianak, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Andika Wiraputra

Andika Wiraputra

Pontianak, Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Visual Design
  • landingpage
  • layouting
  • mobiledesign
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • web design
Wahyu Rizfi

Wahyu Rizfi

Pontianak, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Createf Studio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • logo designer
Andri.

Andri.

Pontianak, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • web design
Alvian Teddy Cahya Putra

Alvian Teddy Cahya Putra

Pontianak, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

About Alvian Teddy Cahya Putra

UI/UX Designer at CV IdeKite Indonesia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

