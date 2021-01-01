Freelance Creative Directors in Pontianak, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Pontianak, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Andika Wiraputra
Pontianak, Indonesia • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Visual Design
- landingpage
- layouting
- mobiledesign
- ui
- uidesign
- web design
Wahyu Rizfi
Pontianak, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Createf Studio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- logo designer
Andri.
Pontianak, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- mobile app ui
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- web design
Alvian Teddy Cahya Putra
Pontianak, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
About Alvian Teddy Cahya Putra
UI/UX Designer at CV IdeKite Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years