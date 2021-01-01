Freelance Creative Directors in Pittsburgh, PA for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Pittsburgh, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Zihad Islam

Zihad Islam

planet Mars $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Full time Freelancer @ Dribbble

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe ai
  • adobe xd
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • photoshope
  • redesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Colin Miller

Colin Miller

Pro

Pittsburgh, PA $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About Colin Miller

From the Muddy Banks of the Allegheny.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
Message
Krystal Keller

Krystal Keller

Pittsburgh, PA $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Krystal Keller

Senior Designer at Moxie

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Moxie

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Susquehanna University

    Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • typography
  • web design
  • wordmarks
Message
Nina Zivkovic

Nina Zivkovic

Pro

Pittsburgh, PA $55 (USD) per hour

Message

About Nina Zivkovic

Art Director × Designer × Illustrator | Geek-Nerd × Specializing in the Entertainment Industry & Fantastical Illustrations & Design 😉

Work History

  • Art Director @ ocreations

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

    Tech Prep Certified in Digital Design

    2009

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging design
  • photography
  • poster art
  • publication
  • typography
  • web design
Message