Freelance Creative Directors in Phoenix, AZ for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Phoenix, AZ on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Cory Andres

Cory Andres

Pro

Phoenix, AZ $75 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead UU/UX @ Blacksmith Agency

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Saint Cloud State University

    Bachelors Degree

    2015

Skills

  • art direction
  • creativity
  • design process
  • design thinking
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • ux audit
  • ux strategy
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webdesigning
  • wireframe
Message
Scott Biersack

Scott Biersack

Phoenix, Arizona $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Scott Biersack

Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer.

Work History

  • Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer. @ youbringfire

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arizona State University

    Bachelor's Degree, Visual Communications

    2015

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • type design
  • typography
Message
Steffan Stewart

Steffan Stewart

Pro

Phoenix, AZ $100 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder/Creative Director @ Bridge

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Grand Canyon University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • production design
  • stationery
Message
Zachary Bates

Zachary Bates

Phoenix, Arizona $90 (USD) per hour

Message

About Zachary Bates

Art Director, Brand Designer, Photographer, and Songwriter sweating in Phoenix since '90.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Devereux

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • East Valley Institute of Technology

    2-Year Certificate

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • graphic design
  • identity
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • marketing
  • strategy
  • typography
  • visual design
Message