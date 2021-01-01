Freelance Creative Directors in Philadelphia, PA for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Philadelphia, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mike SmithPro
Philadelphia • $125 (USD) per hour
About Mike Smith
Designer at Smith & Diction
Work History
-
Art Director @ Smith & Diction
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- logo
- typography
James OlsteinPro
Philadelphia • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Owner @ James Olstein illustration
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand art
- cover illustration
- design
- editorial design
- environmental
- illustration
- magazine
- spot illustration
Corey ReifingerPro
Philadelphia, PA • $35 (USD) per hour
About Corey Reifinger
Designer and doodler at heart currently freelancing full-time out of the greater Philly area.
Work History
-
Freelance Illustrator/Designer @ Johnny Cupcakes
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Kutztown University
Communication Design
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- philadelphia
- poster design
- typeface
- vector graphics
Lynx & CoPro
Philadelphia
About Lynx & Co
Chick-operated Design Studio
Owner & Lead Designer: Kim Lincon
Philadelphia, Pa
Work History
-
Owner + Designer @ Lynx & Company
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- digital
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
- web design