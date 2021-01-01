Freelance Creative Directors in Philadelphia, PA for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Philadelphia, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mike Smith

Mike Smith

Pro

Philadelphia $125 (USD) per hour

Message

About Mike Smith

Designer at Smith & Diction

Work History

  • Art Director @ Smith & Diction

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Message
James Olstein

James Olstein

Pro

Philadelphia $80 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Owner @ James Olstein illustration

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand art
  • cover illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • environmental
  • illustration
  • magazine
  • spot illustration
Message
Corey Reifinger

Corey Reifinger

Pro

Philadelphia, PA $35 (USD) per hour

Message

About Corey Reifinger

Designer and doodler at heart currently freelancing full-time out of the greater Philly area.

Work History

  • Freelance Illustrator/Designer @ Johnny Cupcakes

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Kutztown University

    Communication Design

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • philadelphia
  • poster design
  • typeface
  • vector graphics
Message
Lynx & Co

Lynx & Co

Pro

Philadelphia

Message

About Lynx & Co

Chick-operated Design Studio
Owner & Lead Designer: Kim Lincon
Philadelphia, Pa

Work History

  • Owner + Designer @ Lynx & Company

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
Message