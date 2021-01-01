Freelance Creative Directors in Perth, Australia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Perth, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Dale Wallace

Dale Wallace

Perth, Australia $90 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand Identity Design / Owner @ Crux Creative

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Limerick School of Art & Design

    Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • booklet design
  • brand strategy
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • logo creation
  • poster design
  • ui
  • web design
Hannah Carpenter

Hannah Carpenter

Perth, Australia

About Hannah Carpenter

Illustrator/Graphic Design with a passion for social equity and big dogs.

Work History

  • Designer @ Anthologie

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Edith Cowan University

    Bachelor of Creative Industries

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • service design
Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

Perth, Western Australia

About Matt Taylor

Hey, I'm Matt - Designer and Illustrator.

I believe in the power of design, creative work and the effect it has on our world.
Hit me up if you're interested in working with me, or just want to talk all things design.

Work History

  • Designer @ The Brand Agency

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Curtin University

    BA of Design

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • design for print
  • design for web
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • murals
  • print collateral
  • print design
  • social media marketing
  • typography
Mattijs

Mattijs

Perth, Australia $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • coding
  • front-end development
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
