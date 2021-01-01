Freelance Creative Directors in Perm’, Russia for Hire

Max Tall

Perm', Russia $10 (USD) per hour

About Max Tall

A web designer who creates creative and thoughtful projects

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website redesign
Ruslan Kuznetcov

Perm, Russia

About Ruslan Kuznetcov

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Product Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • landing page
  • product design
  • ui desgin
  • user experience (ux)
Artem Izhboldin

Perm, Russia

About Artem Izhboldin

Also work by the nickname "Mark Darko"

Work History

  • Designer @ 2GIS

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design for print
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
Ilya Kostramin

Pro

Perm, Russian Federation

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • design
  • esports logo
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo creation
  • logotype
  • mascot design
  • sport
  • sports
  • sports branding
  • sports logo
  • team logo
