Freelance Creative Directors in Paris, France for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Paris, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Barthelemy ChalvetPro
Paris
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ AgenceMe
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Neoma Business School
Bachelor
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Faire Studio
Paris
Work History
-
Creative director & Owner @ FAIRE Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- art direction
- character design
- gif
- illustration
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
Gilles TossoukpéPro
Paris
About Gilles Tossoukpé
French Freelance designer – available for freelance work
Work History
-
Senior Art Director @ Freelance
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- web design
Mathias AdamPro
Paris, France • $140 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Kayrros
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
EARTSUP
Licence
2012
Skills
- android app design
- b2b
- consumer
- development
- interaction design
- ios
- ios development
- lead design
- management
- micro-interraction
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design