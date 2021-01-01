Freelance Creative Directors in Paris, France for hire

Barthelemy Chalvet

Paris

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Faire Studio

Paris

Work History

  • Creative director & Owner @ FAIRE Studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • art direction
  • character design
  • gif
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Gilles Tossoukpé

Paris

About Gilles Tossoukpé

French Freelance designer – available for freelance work

Work History

  • Senior Art Director @ Freelance

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • web design
Mathias Adam

Paris, France $140 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Kayrros

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • EARTSUP

    Licence

    2012

Skills

  • android app design
  • b2b
  • consumer
  • development
  • interaction design
  • ios
  • ios development
  • lead design
  • management
  • micro-interraction
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
