Freelance Creative Directors in Palembang, Indonesia for Hire

Balqis Laily Bangsawan

Balqis Laily Bangsawan

Palembang, Indonesia

About Balqis Laily Bangsawan

UI/UX Design enthusiast

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Reski Windradiaksa

Reski Windradiaksa

Palembang, Indonesia $3 (USD) per hour

About Reski Windradiaksa

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • ui desing
  • uxdesign
  • web ui
  • web ux
Ajrin

Ajrin

Palembang, Indonesia $22 (USD) per hour

About Ajrin

Hi I'm your UI designer and i do: Product design - Design App or Website - Vector and 3D design, Let me know if i could be any help to you.

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Fortrust Education Services

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Polytechnic State of Sriwijaya Indonesia

    Diploma

    2018

Skills

  • Figma
  • HTML
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • illustration graphic design
  • sketching
  • tailwindcss
aCreative.

aCreative.

Palembang, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • logo
