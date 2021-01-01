Freelance Creative Directors in Orlando, FL for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Orlando, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jaslin TontonPro
Orlando Fl • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Very Big Things
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Full Sail University
Digital Art & Design
2012
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- creative strategy
- editorial design
- packaging
- print design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- ux strategy
- uxdesign
Sanjin HalilovicPro
World Wide • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Naga Trader
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Academy of Fine Arts Sarajevo
Product Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- infographic design
- logo
- print design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- visual design
Oscar Cortez
Orlando, FL • $35 (USD) per hour
About Oscar Cortez
Bright illustration and graphic design from sunny Orlando, Florida
Work History
-
Course Director @ Full Sail University
2007 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Full Sail University
Graphic Design Bachelor's
2014
Skills
- concept art
- graphic design
- icon
- lettering
- typography
- ui
- vector graphics
Counter Brand & TypePro
Orlando • $125 (USD) per hour
About Counter Brand & Type
Counter is an Orlando-based design studio disciplined in art direction, brand/identity design & typography.
Lead by Art Director Michael Steven Forrest.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Counter Brand & Type
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Northwestern – St. Paul
BS Graphic Design
2012
Skills
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- illustration
- typography