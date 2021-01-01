Freelance Creative Directors in Oakland, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Oakland, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Slava Kornilov

Slava Kornilov

Pro

San Francisco $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Slava Kornilov

Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.

Work History

  • Creative director @ Geex Arts

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • news
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Pro

San Francisco, California $320 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Design Director @ Milkinside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Stanford business school

    MBA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • automotive
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • voice
  • web design
Message
Andrew Baygulov

Andrew Baygulov

Pro

San Francisco, CA $100 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder / Creative Director @ Artstel

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • west springfield high

    general studies diploma

    2000

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • iconagraphy
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Alejandro Vizio

Alejandro Vizio

Pro

San Francisco, Califorina $180 (USD) per hour

Message

About Alejandro Vizio

Dad, Designer & Maker. Helping solve climate change by restoring forests, Design @Pachama - Former owner @Aerolab - Missing milanesas napolitanas XD

Work History

  • Design @ Pachama

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Education

  • Singularity

    Innocation

    2018

Skills

  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • os design
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • strategy
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux analysis
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message