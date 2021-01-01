Freelance Creative Directors in Novi Sad, Serbia for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Novi Sad, Serbia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Luka Cvetinovic 👻Pro
Novi Sad, Serbia • $40 (USD) per hour
About Luka Cvetinovic 👻
Full Stack Developer by day, Lead Designer by night. 8+ years of experience in the industry. Need app design, website or branding?
Skype: lukacvetinovic
Work History
-
Full Stack Developer @ Vivify Ideas
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Education
-
Faculty of Technical Sciences, University of Novi Sad
Bachelor with Honours in Electrical and Computer Engineering
2019
Skills
- android design
- brand identity
- graphic design
- ios design
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Petar Acanski
Novi Sad • $50 (USD) per hour
About Petar Acanski
Steroid Skillset • Bunch of Ideas • Not Enough Time
Work History
-
Head of Design @ ActiveCollab
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- dashboard
- front-end development
- logo design
- product design
- type design
- ui
- ux
Alex KrugliPro
Serbia, Novi Sad • $25 (USD) per hour
About Alex Krugli
Alex Krugli is digital illustration artist from Minsk, Belarus currently working and living in Novi Sad, Serbia. His creative energy based on three main sources – travelings, magic stories and biodivercity of natural world. Alex prefer to work with bold geometric flat shapes and vivid colours as well as with line minimalist style. Which is perfectly suit to large array of clients across advertising, web design, mobile gaming and editorial.
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d illustration
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character design
- icon
- product illustration
- vector graphics
- web illustration
Srdjan VidakovicPro
Novi Sad, Serbia
About Srdjan Vidakovic
Widakk Design is independent graphic design studio of Srdjan Vidakovic.
Graphic designer, illustrator and hand lettering artist, living and working in beautiful city of Novi Sad, Serbia. His work can be characterized as vintage with a sense of the old world craftsmanship; with unique approach and the special dedication to all the little details that makes an extraordinary design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illistration
- logo
- typography