Freelance Creative Directors in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia for Hire

Natasha Krivonosova

Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
Nikolos N

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • illustrator
  • photographer
  • videographer
Bolshakova Tatyana

Russia, Nizhny Novgorod $100 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • art director @ catbee

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • ux
  • web design
Anton Larin

Pro

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia $25 (USD) per hour

About Anton Larin

Hello! I'm Art-director & UX/UI designer from Russia with 10+ years of experience.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • kite
  • pixel art
  • principle
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
