Freelance Creative Directors in Niš, Serbia for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Niš, Serbia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aleksandar SavicPro
Serbia, Nis
Work History
-
Illustrator @ WeAreNeopix
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
School of Textiles and Design
Graphic designer
2007
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- corporate
- dashboards
- design
- icon
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- typography
- web apps
- web design
- web illustrations
Stefan PopadicPro
Nis • $60 (USD) per hour
About Stefan Popadic
I help Startups design customer-focused experiences for their products and build their brand identity with clarity, meaning, and intention.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Layerflow
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app
- design
- mobile
- problem solving
- prototype
- responsive design
- sketch
- sketching
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Strahinja Nikolic
Nis • $30 (USD) per hour
About Strahinja Nikolic
Moving pixels together with @weareneopix.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- product design
- ui design
- visual identity
- web design
Andrijana Miladinovic
Leskovac, Serbia • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- label design
- logo
- packaging
- typography