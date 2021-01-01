Freelance Creative Directors in New Orleans, LA for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in New Orleans, LA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Peter Giuffria

Peter Giuffria

Pro

New Orleans $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Teacher @ Tulane University

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • LSU

    Design Degree

    2011

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • book design
  • branding and logo design
  • campaign development
  • concept development
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • idea generation
  • illustration
  • photography
Message
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

Pro

𝑏𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑛 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑛... ⛲⊹°˚ ⁺‧ $7 (USD) per hour

Message

About ˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

✧ 𝑨𝒕𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒓𝒕𝒔 ✧ 𝑬𝒍𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑬𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒔 ✧ 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒑𝒉𝒊𝒄 𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒔 ♡ 🏳️‍🌈°˖

☆ 𝑫𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝑨𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕 ☆ 𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒔. ☆ 𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑬𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑫𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝑩𝒚 𝑴𝒆. ♡ ✊🏾˖°

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • digital art
  • gif
  • graphic design
  • mixed media
  • motion graphics
  • photo editing
  • photo manipulation
  • poetry
Message
Mike Morris

Mike Morris

New Orleans $75 (USD) per hour

Message

About Mike Morris

🎨 Creative Director 🗺 New Orleans 🐯 LSU Alum

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Message
Lindsey Bock

Lindsey Bock

New Orleans $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • logo
  • pattern design
  • ui design
  • uidesign
Message