Freelance Creative Directors in Nashville, TN for Hire

Jeremy MansfieldPro
Nashville, TN • $75 (USD) per hour
About Jeremy Mansfield
I'm a full-stack branding, UI, UX and digital marketing consultant focused on helping companies craft beautiful experiences that delight and engage the user.
Work History
-
County Commissioner @ Sumner County Tennessee
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Tennessee
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design
1998
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- logo
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Joseph ErnstPro
Nashville • $60 (USD) per hour
About Joseph Ernst
Art Director at P&P Co.
Work History
-
Art Director @ P&P Co.
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Lipscomb University
BFA Studio Art
2012
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- digital media
- editorial design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo design
- packaging
Jon Dicus
Nashville, TN • $60 (USD) per hour
About Jon Dicus
Design and Art Direction. Principal Designer @Asurion. Available for Freelance.
Work History
-
Principal Designer @ Asurion
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Pratt Institute
MS in Communications Design
2013
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- layout
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- ui
- web design
Nate FarroPro
Nashville, TN • $75 (USD) per hour
About Nate Farro
Husband. Father. Art Director. Graphic Designer. Illustrator. Web Designer. Brand creator. Hot Chicken Eater. Jurassic Park Junkie. Creator of Jurassic June.
Work History
-
Owner/Operator @ Nate Farro Design Co
2007 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Middle Tennesee State University
Bachelor of Science
2008
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- social media
- t-shirt design
- vector graphics
- video producer
- videography
- web design