Freelance Creative Directors in Nashville, TN for Hire

Jeremy Mansfield

Nashville, TN $75 (USD) per hour

About Jeremy Mansfield

I'm a full-stack branding, UI, UX and digital marketing consultant focused on helping companies craft beautiful experiences that delight and engage the user.

Work History

  • County Commissioner @ Sumner County Tennessee

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Tennessee

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design

    1998

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • logo
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
Joseph Ernst

Nashville $60 (USD) per hour

About Joseph Ernst

Art Director at P&P Co.

Work History

  • Art Director @ P&P Co.

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Lipscomb University

    BFA Studio Art

    2012

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • digital media
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo design
  • packaging
Jon Dicus

Nashville, TN $60 (USD) per hour

About Jon Dicus

Design and Art Direction. Principal Designer @Asurion. Available for Freelance.

Work History

  • Principal Designer @ Asurion

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Pratt Institute

    MS in Communications Design

    2013

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • layout
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Nate Farro

Nashville, TN $75 (USD) per hour

About Nate Farro

Husband. Father. Art Director. Graphic Designer. Illustrator. Web Designer. Brand creator. Hot Chicken Eater. Jurassic Park Junkie. Creator of Jurassic June.

Work History

  • Owner/Operator @ Nate Farro Design Co

    2007 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Middle Tennesee State University

    Bachelor of Science

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • social media
  • t-shirt design
  • vector graphics
  • video producer
  • videography
  • web design
