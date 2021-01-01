Freelance Creative Directors in Napoli, Italy for Hire

Francesco Sacco

Napoli, Italy

About Francesco Sacco

Hi! I'm Francesco, a graphic designer based in Naples, Italy. Aviable for freelance job and collaboration, specialized in brand identity and logo design.

Work History

  • Founder @ Bepolar

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Ilas Accademy

    Diploma

    2018

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • logo desing
Mario Biancolella - BadFox

Pro

Napoli, Naples $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character designer
  • digital illustrator
  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Raffaele Sabella

Napoli $6 (USD) per hour

About Raffaele Sabella

I'm a communication designer and illustrator.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • web design
Alessia Saviano

Naples, Italy

About Alessia Saviano

I'm a UX & UI Designer, always looking for new design stuff to improve every day my skills.
Master's degree in Communication Design, next Apple Developer Academy student @ 2021, actually working as a freelance designer.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Accademia di Belle Arti di Napoli

    Master's degree

    2020

Skills

  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe xd
  • brackets
  • responsive design
  • responsive web
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • visual studio code
  • web design
