Freelance Creative Directors in Napoli, Italy for Hire

Francesco Sacco
Napoli, Italy
About Francesco Sacco
Hi! I'm Francesco, a graphic designer based in Naples, Italy. Aviable for freelance job and collaboration, specialized in brand identity and logo design.
Work History
-
Founder @ Bepolar
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Ilas Accademy
Diploma
2018
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- editorial design
- graphic design
- logo desing
Mario Biancolella - BadFoxPro
Napoli, Naples • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character designer
- digital illustrator
- graphic design
- lettering
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Raffaele Sabella
Napoli • $6 (USD) per hour
About Raffaele Sabella
I'm a communication designer and illustrator.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
- web design
Alessia Saviano
Naples, Italy
About Alessia Saviano
I'm a UX & UI Designer, always looking for new design stuff to improve every day my skills.
Master's degree in Communication Design, next Apple Developer Academy student @ 2021, actually working as a freelance designer.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Accademia di Belle Arti di Napoli
Master's degree
2020
Skills
- adobe dreamweaver
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe xd
- brackets
- responsive design
- responsive web
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- visual studio code
- web design