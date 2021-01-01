Freelance Creative Directors in Nairobi, Kenya for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Nairobi, Kenya on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Isaac Muraya

Nairobi

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Deveint Ltd

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • illustration
  • painting
  • pattern design
Nicholas Ochwada

Nairobi, Kenya $35 (USD) per hour

About Nicholas Ochwada

I am a creative designer from Nairobi, Kenya. My inspiration comes from anything and everything.

Work History

  • Founder | Creative Designer @ Niko Creative Kenya

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
David Ndirangu

Nairobi , Kenya

About David Ndirangu

Art Director, Animator & Designer.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
phareze

Nairobi, Kenya $10 (USD) per hour

About phareze

::Web developer/UI/UX/Branding/Web design::

::Beat the odds, do numbers and remain humble::

::Stay Creative::

Work History

  • brand manager @ sukido designs

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Nairobi

    Degree

    2020

Skills

  • Web Design
  • branding
  • web developement
