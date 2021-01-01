Freelance Creative Directors in Nairobi, Kenya for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Nairobi, Kenya on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Isaac Muraya
Nairobi
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Deveint Ltd
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- illustration
- painting
- pattern design
Nicholas Ochwada
Nairobi, Kenya • $35 (USD) per hour
About Nicholas Ochwada
I am a creative designer from Nairobi, Kenya. My inspiration comes from anything and everything.
Work History
-
Founder | Creative Designer @ Niko Creative Kenya
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- web design
David Ndirangu
Nairobi , Kenya
About David Ndirangu
Art Director, Animator & Designer.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
phareze
Nairobi, Kenya • $10 (USD) per hour
About phareze
::Web developer/UI/UX/Branding/Web design::
::Beat the odds, do numbers and remain humble::
::Stay Creative::
Work History
-
brand manager @ sukido designs
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Nairobi
Degree
2020
Skills
- Web Design
- branding
- web developement