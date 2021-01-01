Freelance Creative Directors in Nārāyanganj, Bangladesh for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Nārāyanganj, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ridoy Rock

Ridoy Rock

Pro

Dhaka Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead UI/UX Designer @ bGlobal

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Greenwich

    BSC in Information Technology

    2017

Skills

  • android design
  • dashboard design
  • digital products
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • ux
  • web design
Pixel Signs

Pixel Signs

Dhaka, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

About Pixel Signs

UI/UX Design with Full Stack Web Development solution. We provide design, web development, premium WordPress themes, plugins, services.

Work History

  • WordPress Developoer @ Chair9 Software

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • plugins
  • theme development
  • uiux design
  • web developement
  • woocommerce
  • wordpress developer
  • wordpress theme development
Bappi

Bappi

Dhaka, Bangladesh $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Themexpert

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Tarik Eamin

Tarik Eamin

Pro

Dhaka $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Seventy1 Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh

    B.A.

    2018

Skills

  • appdesign
  • branding
  • freelance
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • material design
  • product design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
