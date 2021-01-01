Freelance Creative Directors in Nārāyanganj, Bangladesh for Hire
Ridoy RockPro
Dhaka Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead UI/UX Designer @ bGlobal
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Greenwich
BSC in Information Technology
2017
Skills
- android design
- dashboard design
- digital products
- ios design
- landing page
- mobile
- ux
- web design
Pixel Signs
Dhaka, Bangladesh • $20 (USD) per hour
About Pixel Signs
UI/UX Design with Full Stack Web Development solution. We provide design, web development, premium WordPress themes, plugins, services.
Work History
-
WordPress Developoer @ Chair9 Software
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- plugins
- theme development
- uiux design
- web developement
- woocommerce
- wordpress developer
- wordpress theme development
Bappi
Dhaka, Bangladesh • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Themexpert
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Tarik EaminPro
Dhaka • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Seventy1 Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh
B.A.
2018
Skills
- appdesign
- branding
- freelance
- illustration
- landing page
- material design
- product design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design