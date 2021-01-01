Freelance Creative Directors in Mumbai, India for hire

Siddhita upare

Siddhita upare

mumbai,india $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • COO @ ruttl

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • JJ institute of aaplied art

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Vimal Kutmutia

Vimal Kutmutia

Mumbai, India $50 (USD) per hour

About Vimal Kutmutia

Founder and Design Director at 17Seven

Work History

  • Design Strategist & Founder @ 17Seven

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • ios app design
  • iphone ui design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • ux
  • ux design
  • web application design
  • web design
  • website redesign
Parth

Parth

Mumbai, India

About Parth

Strong believer in the supreme powers of hot chocolate. Creative Lead @iGenero. Finds joy in ideas and beauty in craft.

Work History

  • Creative Lead @ iGenero

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Mumbai University

    Mass Communication

    2016

Skills

  • branding
  • product design
  • ui
  • uxdesign
Sanni sahil 🍃

Sanni sahil 🍃

Mumbai, India $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Brucira

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • app ui
  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • ios app
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
