Freelance Creative Directors in Moscow, Russia for hire

Dmitry Kovalev

Moscow, Russia $50 (USD) per hour

About Dmitry Kovalev

I'm visual designer and digital artist from Belarus. Currently in Moscow. I specialize in visual communication, art direction and digital marketing. Create ideas, identities and interfaces for clients from cultural to commercial sectors.

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Revolut

    2016 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Belarusian College of Business and Law

    Software Technician

    2005

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • cinema 4d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • visual design
  • web design
Maxim Aksenov

Moscow, Russia

About Maxim Aksenov

Multidisciplinary designer and art director with 10+ years of experience at agencies, studios and on product side making website/app design and visual identity.

Work History

  • Designer, Junior Art Director @ Charmer

    2015 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • design systems
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alex Koin ✌

Moscow $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Praxis Advance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Don State Technical University

    Specialist

    2008

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding strategy
  • brochure design
  • editorial design
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • landing page
  • logo and branding
  • magazine design
  • newspaper design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
graph_uvarov

Moscow $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic designer and Owner @ graph_uvarov

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • logo
