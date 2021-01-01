Freelance Creative Directors in Montréal, QC for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Montréal, QC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Maxime Bourgeois

Maxime Bourgeois

Pro

Montréal, QC, Canada $70 (USD) per hour

Message

About Maxime Bourgeois

Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • gradient
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • tech
Message
Aurélien Salomon ➔

Aurélien Salomon ➔

Pro

Montréal, Canada, USA

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android app design
  • animation
  • augmented reality ar
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Denis Olenik

Denis Olenik

Pro

Montreal, QC $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Design Director @ Airgraft

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Academy of Arts and Design

    Bachelor

    2005

Skills

  • brand experience
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • communications design
  • identity system
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
benjamin saravia

benjamin saravia

Pro

montreal $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About benjamin saravia

Head of UX /UI design. As a designer my goal is to create for humans and shape a better future.
I prioritize people's needs and emotions.

Work History

  • Head of design @ Desjardins

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

    Bachellorat

    1995

Skills

  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
Message