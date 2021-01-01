Freelance Creative Directors in Montréal, QC for hire
Maxime BourgeoisPro
Montréal, QC, Canada • $70 (USD) per hour
About Maxime Bourgeois
Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- gradient
- illustration
- isometric
- motion graphics
- tech
Aurélien Salomon ➔Pro
Montréal, Canada, USA
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- android app design
- animation
- augmented reality ar
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- ios application design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Denis OlenikPro
Montreal, QC • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Director @ Airgraft
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Academy of Arts and Design
Bachelor
2005
Skills
- brand experience
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- communications design
- identity system
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
benjamin saraviaPro
montreal • $40 (USD) per hour
About benjamin saravia
Head of UX /UI design. As a designer my goal is to create for humans and shape a better future.
I prioritize people's needs and emotions.
Work History
-
Head of design @ Desjardins
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
9+ years
Education
-
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
Bachellorat
1995
Skills
- mobile
- motion ui
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design